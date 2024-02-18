Saskatoon hosts 2024 Western Dodgeball Championships

Dodgeball players from across North America dodged, ducked, dipped and dove at the Western Canadian Dodgeball Championship in Saskatoon over the weekend.

Teams from as far away as Phoenix and Texas gathered for the sporting event, with some of the best dodgeball teams on the western half of the continent.

Local teams from Saskatchewan took the opportunity to play with international teams, stepping up the competition.

Dodgeball as a niche sport has garnered a very tightly knit community, according to the vice president of Saskatchewan dodgeball Shawn McAllister.

"What makes it fun is the community. Anyone can play no matter your size, age, gender. It’s inclusive to everyone. Everyone supports each other no matter where you're from. Everyone loves each other because we all love the sport of dodgeball," said McAllister.

The tournament featured 22 co-ed teams, along with men's and women's brackets. The sport of dodgeball is one of the few sports played co-ed at a competitive level.

"Honestly. Everyone's having a great time. People from all over coming to see the city of Saskatoon,” McAllister said.

After a long two days of dodgeball. Cross-Canadian team TC Bridge City won for men's. The Lil Croissants from Calgary won for women's, and team Sesame Street Pigeons won the co-ed bracket.