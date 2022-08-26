Saskatoon hospital emergency room ‘collapsing’ due to staffing shortages: Nurses union
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) says Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital’s emergency room has “collapsed” due staffing shortages.
The union says the emergency room has space for 31 people but had over 90 patients waiting for a bed, leading it to become 200 per cent over capacity on Wednesday.
“This is the first time and we have to make sure we don’t become immune to this, that it doesn’t start to become white noise when we talk about being 200 per cent over capacity,” SUN president Tracy Zambory said.
“This is absolutely not sustainable. It’s going to result in unnecessary loss of life.”
Of the 15 ambulance’s in the city, nine were stuck with patients waiting for space at Royal University Hospital on Wednesday.
Zambory says registered nurses are not coping well and the situation is “nothing they could ever imagine” and “it’s the worst it’s ever been.” She says nurses describe treating patients who are in pain on the floor and running codes in the waiting room with gurneys “all over the place.”
Zambory says she’s met with Health Minister Paul Merriman in the last three weeks and twice with Premier Scott Moe to share how dire the situation is and solutions to help.
On Friday, The Ministry of Health told CTV News it has a four-point plan that’s already underway to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health workers. It says the details of the plan, including new initiatives and investments, will be announced in the coming weeks.
‘BURNT OUT’
According to SUN, nurses at Pasqua Hospital in Regina are over 50 per cent understaffed on Friday and will be understaffed by almost 60 per cent later in the day.
A SUN survey showed 83 per cent of its members say they’re short staffed when they go to work. Zambory says nurses are burnt out, physically and mentally exhausted.
“They are absolutely petrified there is going to be a catastrophic event because they know there’s people sitting in a waiting room that are gravely ill and could possibly pass away,” she said.
Zambory says nurses she’s spoke with are going home having panic attacks, can’t sleep or function with their families because they’re worried about the situations they’re facing at work.
“There’s people working 20 hour shifts because there aren’t enough people coming to replace them anywhere,” she said.
Zambory is calling on the province to take more action in order to retain mid to late career nurses that say “the system is broken.”
PROVINCE’S PLAN
On Friday, The Ministry of Health said the Saskatchewan Health Authority is responding with a province-wide approach to support emergency rooms and EMS coverage levels across the province.
The approach includes several things such as working with physicians and leaders to consider regional centres as close to a patient’s home as possible for care.
The province says the overcapacity within inpatient units in Saskatoon, and a “lesser extent” in Regina, is resulting in challenges to provide tertiary emergency care.
Work on the four-point plan is underway and includes the creation of the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency.
Ministers Merriman and Hindley have met with unions and visited hospitals throughout the province this summer. Zambory says what has come from their visits has not been shared with anyone who works at the hospitals.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Canadian climber dies after falling off Mount Rainier in Washington state
A Canadian climber fell to his death in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
Canada's fall forecast includes milder temperatures and stormy weather
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a season of stormy and wet weather for some parts of Canada and mild, dry temperatures for others.
Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his apartment
Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.
Regina
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
'Excited and nervous': University students returning to Sask. campuses for 'normal' semester
Students at post secondary institutions across Saskatchewan are returning to campus for semesters that will largely resemble pre-pandemic normal.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
'We have seen some very violent crimes': A look at the crimes committed at the hands of youth in Winnipeg
A spree of attacks that have left two people dead in a Winnipeg community has one advocate calling for help to curb the violence and crimes committed at the hands of youth.
-
'A bad year for purple loosestrife': How the invasive plant species is being fought in Manitoba.
A perennial pest of a plant is once again popping up in ditches and wetlands across Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of memorial plaques stolen from northwest Calgary cemetery
Police are investigating after around 300 memorial plaques were removed from a northwest Calgary cemetery.
-
Heritage Park's senior Moyie captain retiring
Andrew Hooper has spent 21 years at the helm of the SS Moyie navigating the waters of the Glenmore Reservoir. The historic paddle wheeler is one of the most popular attractions at the park and Hooper has enjoyed hosting thousands of visitors.
-
No foul play suspected in man's death; police seek contact
Police don't believe foul play led to a man being discovered dead in the street in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'It needs a traffic light': Frustration with overdue southwest intersection safety improvements
An Edmontonian injured in a collision at a busy southwest intersection says the city needs to make previously delayed traffic safety improvements there sooner rather than later.
-
Homicide section investigating death in west Edmonton
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in west Edmonton on Friday.
-
What you need to know about COVID-19 protocols at schools in the Edmonton area
As parents prepare to send children back to school next week, here’s what to expect for COVID-19 protocols from your school division.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Person killed by train at Unionville GO station
A person has been fatally struck by a GO train near Unionville station in Markham, police say.
-
Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist posts video to TikTok driving 260 km/h: police
A 27-year-old Newmarket, Ont. motorcyclist who allegedly posted videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 260 km/h to social media is facing a number of charges.
Ottawa
-
The United People of Canada missed $100,000 in payments required to buy Ottawa church: landlord
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy failed to make $100,000 in payments as part of the conditional sale of a former Ottawa church, new court documents show.
-
Ottawa auction house owner charged with fraud
The owner of an Ottawa-based auction house has been charged with fraud and possessing stolen property after allegedly stealing items from several customers.
-
Up to 5 men injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Vancouver
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
-
Charges laid in case of Burnaby driver who 'did not appear to be wearing pants,' RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby say a 59-year-old man has been charged in connection to an indecent act that allegedly took place while he was driving earlier this year.
-
High-risk offender left prison for Vancouver halfway house, disappeared within hours: police
It took just a few hours for a man released from federal prison to disappear from his halfway house, Vancouver police say.
Montreal
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec parties prepare to launch election campaigns on Sunday
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to launch the fall provincial election on Sunday. All parties will meet the media on Sunday to announce their campaigns.
Vancouver Island
-
Police incident at Nanaimo BC Ferries terminal leads to lengthy sailing delays
Travellers hoping to leave Vancouver Island on a BC Ferries vessel ran into major delays on Friday. The delays were due to a police incident at the Duke Point ferry terminal in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday evening. Nanaimo RCMP say they were called to the ferry terminal around 9 p.m. by BC Ferries for reports of a passenger acting erratically onboard.
-
B.C. cannabis stores close, lay off staff as job action prevents pot deliveries
Some of British Columbia's cannabis stores say they're shutting their doors and laying off staff after a labour dispute in the public sector has stopped the province's pot distribution centre from shipping product since early last week. The privately owned stores, which must purchase their stock from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), say they have run out of supply and have no other choice but to temporarily close and let go of their workers.
-
RCMP say 'no criminality' found after police helicopter called to Salt Spring Island
Mounties say a large police force on Salt Spring Island, B.C., has been disbanded now that a firearm investigation on the Gulf Island has come to an end. A significant number of police officers were called to the island on Tuesday to execute a search warrant on a home along Stewart Road.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Universities in northern Ontario report declining enrolment
While still lagging in applications from high school students, Laurentian University in Sudbury had some success this year attracting other students.
London
-
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
-
17-year-old driver charged in fatal collision near Goderich, Ont.
A 17-year-old driver has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash north of Goderich, Ont. last month.
-
Western student protest attracts greater anti-mandate community
Tensions are ramping up ahead of a planned protest at Western University Saturday, in opposition to the school’s recently announced COVID-19 mandates.