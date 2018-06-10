

CTV Saskatoon





River Landing Promenade is now home to a new Joni Mitchell plaque.

The plaque was unveiled Sunday afternoon, officially re-naming the promenade after the legendary folk singer.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said that the ceremony is “a way of signifying all of those aspects of the story of our city and the story of this young woman who grew up in our city and was shaped by this place.”

The ceremony began at Broadway Theatre, where Mitchell frequented and played her first professional gig. Ken Achs, a business owner on Broadway Avenue wanted to honour Mitchell in his own way, by placing another plaque outside of the theatre.

“This is where she started. We hung out here as young adults, this is where the hippie movement started for us,” Achs said.

The group then walked down the Broadway Bridge to River Landing for the re-naming ceremony.

“Right along this river bank is where Joni Mitchell herself walked from Hanover Avenue where she lived to Riversdale pool, where she first learned to dance and perform and do many things,” Mayor Clark said.

Mitchell was not able to attend the ceremony herself, but her lifelong friend Sharolyn Dickson was there on her behalf.

“The city absolutely hit on the perfect thing for her because it was just so important to her, just so meaningful along here. So she was just absolutely thrilled, she still is,” Dickson said.