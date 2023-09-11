Saskatoon homicide victim was nearly 7 months pregnant, family says

Saskatoon’s latest homicide victim was nearly seven months pregnant when she was killed, according to her family.

On Aug. 29, 33-year-old Melissa Bear died in hospital after she was found injured in a home in the 1100 block of St. Paul's Place.

“We love her and we miss her,” Andrea Naytowhow, Bear’s aunt, told CTV News.

“Every thinking moment we’re wondering what happened to her and her and her unborn baby.”

According to Bear's family, she was 30 weeks pregnant with her sixth child at the time of her death.

Cary Daniel Bluebell, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bear's death.

Police initially sought Bluebell as a "person of interest" in the case. He was arrested on Thursday after a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

Bluebell made his first court appearance on Monday, over the phone, from Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Bear’s family sat in the gallery, listening as he spoke. Bluebell told the judge understood the murder charge and was working to find a lawyer through Legal Aid.

Naytowhow said she was hoping to look Bluebell in the eyes.

“I want answers, and I know it's gonna be a long road,” Naytowhow said, committing to attend to each of Bluebell’s scheduled court dates.

Bluebell is scheduled to be back at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.