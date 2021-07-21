Advertisement
Saskatoon homicide suspect arrested at U.S. border returned to Canada
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 10:36AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, July 21, 2021 10:37AM CST
SASKATOON -- A man wanted in connection to a Saskatoon homicide who was arrested by American authorities earlier this year has been returned to Canada.
Afrah Ali is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Logan Nayneecassum at a Lakewood neighbourhood restaurant last August.
Ali, the subject of a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested by U.S. border patrol officers after trying to cross into Montana in January.
Nayneecassum's shooting death occurred following a reported dispute involving numerous patrons.
Ali appeared in court in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.
