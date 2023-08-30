Saskatoon homicide claims woman's life

Saskatoon police say a woman was killed in a homicide Tuesday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of St. Paul's Place, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

An injured woman was believed to be inside the home.

Upon arrival, police found an injured 33-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries, police say.

Her death is under investigation. Police are not releasing her name at this time.