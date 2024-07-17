Saskatoon homeowners try their luck with clover lawns
As the summer heat wears on, enjoying some time on your lawn can be a nice way to spend the day.
With different options from natural to artificial, clover lawns have been popping up around Saskatoon more and more.
“A lot more people are planting clover on purpose,” said Cory Confrey, purchaser at Early’s Farm & Garden Centre. “We still have a lot of people that are trying to get rid of the clover in their lawn because they don't like the way it looks.”
While some claims that clover lawns use less water can’t be verified by Confrey as he hasn’t seen evidence, he does say clover tends to fare better in adverse conditions.
“It depends on the growing conditions, what kind of soil you have,” he said. “And clover tends to be adapted to a wider variety of soils than grass, so it may do better with less water in your particular yard.”
Another main benefit of clover lawns is the menu it provides for local pollinators like bees.
Wild About Saskatoon says the clover lawn idea is a good first step toward supporting the local environment from your own back or front yard.
“Growing clover instead of a line of grass came out of that awareness that pollinators need support,” said Candace Savage with Wild About Saskatoon. “And to have the world blooming instead of just lushly green is a step towards that.”
But with around 300 species of wild bees that she says are picky eaters feeding on different vegetation, swapping one monoculture for another isn’t beneficial
“In order to support that whole range, those almost 300 different species of wild bees, we need to have a diversity of plants,” she said.
Confrey agrees, and he says a hybrid grass/clover lawn seems to provide the best of both worlds.
“Clover, is going to be more resistant to certain conditions and diseases than grasses, and grass will have different resistance and survivability than clover,” Confrey told CTV News. “So the blend is always the best way to go.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING High-profile Liberal minister to announce he is not running in next election, quitting cabinet: sources
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is set to announce as early as Thursday that he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position, multiple Liberal sources tell CTV News.
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
'One screen, two movies': Conflicting conspiracy theories emerge from the Trump rally shooting
A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office vandalized in Montreal
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why
Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?
Tail hair cut off multiple horses outside Alberton: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
Mississauga, Ont., nursing home evacuated of more than 100 residents amid flooding
First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.
RNC takeaways: Biden isn't the only older man keeping health details under wraps
Republicans welcomed JD Vance as Donald Trump's running mate on the same night devoted to blasting U.S. President Joe Biden's leadership on the world stage. Here are some takeaways from Day 3 of the RNC.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Build it and they will come': Council commits to next steps for Currie Field replacement
Regina City Council committed to taking the next steps towards replacing Currie Field.
-
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
-
Magnet Hill in Swan Valley area becomes popular tourist attraction
A natural wonder in western Manitoba has become a popular tourist attraction.
Winnipeg
-
Former head of Manitoba health body got $603,000 the year of his departure
The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year -- the year in which he left the organization.
-
'These events are unacceptable': Manitoba government investigating apartment mass eviction
The Manitoba government is working to rehome residents who were suddenly evicted from a Winnipeg apartment building, and said charges could be laid against the property owner.
-
'It's a scam': Flood of fake missing child posts on social media prompt warning
You may come across a Facebook post about a missing child or a lost pet – it may tug on your heartstrings and you may be trying to help, but that is exactly what scammers are counting on.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Heat wave rolls on, with a smoke risk this weekend
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. For most of central and northern Alberta, the heat wave will last into early next week.
-
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
-
Teacher, students who witnessed deadly classroom attack in Leduc testify during murder trial
Family and friends of a Leduc teen who was killed while attending school packed into a Wetaskiwin courtroom this week.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary officially moves to Stage 2 water restrictions
Calgarians are now able to resume limited outdoor water use as city officials made the shift to Stage 2 water restrictions.
-
Kananaskis hiking trail closed after 'multiple grizzly bears' spotted in the area
A hiking trail in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, is closed because of bear sightings.
-
Construction begins on Calgary's new flood wall
The city is breaking ground on a new flood barrier along Memorial Drive designed to help protect to Calgary communities that were severely impacted by flooding more than 10 years ago.
Lethbridge
-
Severe thunderstorm warning called for Lethbridge
The City of Lethbridge was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday morning because of a "nearly stationary" storm east of the city.
-
Collision between small car, bus shuts down stretch of Highway 3
A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.
-
Primary care paramedic program among offerings at Lethbridge Polytechnic
Lethbridge Polytechnic will soon offer its own primary care paramedic program, along with a number of new trades and general arts and science certificates.
Toronto
-
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
-
Grocery stores can sell ready-to-drink beverages as of today as LCBO strike continues
Shoppers could soon see an expanded selection of alcoholic beverages at their local grocery store, as a strike by LCBO workers continues to drag on.
-
'Our loading bays are flooded, our freezer is broken:' North York food bank appeals for help
A massive summer storm which brought flooding to Toronto earlier this week also dealt a blow to one of the city's major food banks.
Ottawa
-
'We are not ready to start trial running': OC Transpo will not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
The head of OC Transpo will not commit to opening the new Trillium Line ahead of back-to-school at Carleton University this fall, as testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line.
-
Apartment fire displaces one adult in Centertown
Ottawa Fire Services says an adult has been displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment in a residential building in Centertown Thursday morning.
-
Chick-fil-A greeted with a big crowd as it opens first location in Ottawa
Dozens of people lined up outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
Montreal
-
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
-
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office vandalized in Montreal
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
-
Quebec filmmaker denied replacement hand after airplane propeller accident
The War Amps is speaking out after one of its members who lost most of his hand in an airplane propeller accident was denied coverage by Quebec for a mechanical hand.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order issued due to Shetland Creek wildfire south of Ashcroft, B.C.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for a fire south of Ashcroft, B.C.
-
'Frustration and fear': B.C. MLA speaks out after string of northern ER closures
An MLA from northeastern B.C. is speaking out following a string of hospital ER closures in Fort St. John, the largest city in the region.
-
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Vancouver Island
-
A decade after Insite, drug policy landscape is still being shaped in B.C.
In 2021, the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation Front approached Health Canada with a proposal.
-
Diving team practises eliminating underwater explosives off of Vancouver Island
Roughly a dozen Canadian Armed Forces members are diving into the waters off Metchosin, learning how to safely dispose of underwater explosives.
-
B.C. court rejects law society's bid for injunction to pause Legal Professions Act implementation
B.C. lawyers' efforts to halt the implementation of a provincial law creating a single regulator for lawyers, notaries public and paralegals suffered a setback Wednesday, as the B.C. Supreme Court refused to grant a temporary injunction pausing the transition.
London
-
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
-
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
-
Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
Kitchener
-
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
-
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
-
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
-
Shelter in place lifted for Kejick Bay by police in northwestern Ont.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario lifted a shelter in place for residents of Kejick Bay, Lac Seul First Nation, following an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
-
One dead in crash on Highway 101 east of Timmins
Few details are available, but Ontario Provincial Police say one person died as a result of a crash on Highway 101 east of Timmins on Wednesday evening.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick premier promises to lower province's HST rate to 13 per cent if re-elected
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday morning he will lower the province’s HST rate from 15 to 13 per cent if re-elected.
-
Tail hair cut off multiple horses outside Alberton: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
-
Financial assistance now available for those affected by last week's deadly flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians in Annapolis Valley and surrounding areas can now apply for disaster financial assistance for uninsurable losses related to last week’s flash flooding.
N.L.
-
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
-
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.