SASKATOON -- A partial PST rebate on new home builds will be a significant tool for the success of the Saskatchewan housing industry, according to the Saskatoon & Region Home Builders' Association (SRHBA).

“We are quite pleased by the government’s approach today, amidst the unprecedented challenges we are all experiencing”, CEO Chris Guérette said in a news release.

“Certified builders in this province are ready - when the time is right - to get to work and start contributing to our recovery.”

The province announced in its budget Wednesday a PST rebate of up to 42 per cent on new house contracts up to $350,000, excluding land purchases, for new homes bought after March 31, 2020.

“This not only helps the construction industry, Saskatchewan’s homebuilders and associated trades that are important job creators, it helps families afford a newly built home,” according to a Ministry of Finance news release.

The addition of PST on new home construction in has led to an underperforming housing market, Guérette has previously said.

The SRHBA says that with the Canadian economy almost shutting down due to the COVID-19, the rebate is welcome news for housing affordability and employment in residential construction.

“While our certified builders have shown tremendous resiliency in challenging times, they will need assistance to answer the call to continued growth in our province,” Guérette said in the release.

“And I have no doubt they will answer that call in full force and become an accelerator to the excellent growth plan submitted by our provincial government earlier this year.”