SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the province to shut down school-based daycares, but many home daycares are still operating in Saskatoon.

The daycares CTV News spoke to, including the YMCA and many church-based facilities, said they will continue to run – until the government announces otherwise.

Loretta Doderai, who operates Preston Early Learning Centre, cares for seven children from her home.

Usually she has 12 kids in her facility, but said some are at home self-isolating.

Doderai said while she’s staying open she’s taken proactive steps to avoid transmission, such as extra cleaning and getting help from her daughter instead of her senior mother.

Premier Scott Moe announced all schools, and school-based daycares, will close indefinitely starting March 20.

"This is a time for us to stay at home unless it's absolutely necessary," Moe said.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer said school closures would be based on evidence of a rapid increase of non-travel-related transmission.

The province says that criteria hasn’t been met, but its taking a "preventative approach of proactive school closures."