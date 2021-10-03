Advertisement
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity View
Published Sunday, October 3, 2021 5:11PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Dept., says a vehicle crashed into a house after colliding with another vehicle on Sunday. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- A house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
At around 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 3, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to a home near the intersection of Munroe Avenue and 12th Street for reports of a car colliding with a house, according to a news release.
Upon arrival firefighters assessed the scene and a patient was assessed by paramedics, SFD said.
The investigation was turned over to the Saskatoon Police Service, the fire department said.