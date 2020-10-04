SASKATOON -- It took the Saskatchewan Party just one day to appoint a new candidate for Saskatoon-Eastview, after its original candidate stepped down in the wake of controversial social media posts.

On Oct. 4, the Sask. Party named Chris Guérette as the replacement candidate for Daryl Cooper.

“I am excited to join the Saskatchewan Party team and start talking to voters about our plan for a strong Saskatchewan,” Guérette said in a news release. “Over the first week of the campaign, Premier Scott Moe has announced a number of new ideas to continue Saskatchewan’s strong recovery from the pandemic and make life more affordable for Saskatchewan people. It’s a great plan and I can’t wait to start my campaign.”

In a news release the Saskatoon and Region Home Builders' Association said Guérette will continue working for the association at a significantly reduced capacity for the next three weeks to ensure a transition with the team. Should Guérette be successful in her efforts on election night, Oct. 26, she will be resigning and assisting the board with the transition to new leadership.

An SRHBA spokesperson said the association is non-partisan and also does not support any one candidate over another.

Guérette joined the SRHBA in 2016.