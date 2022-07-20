Saskatoon hits speed bump in securing deals for potential downtown arena sites

Public engagement on site options for Saskatoon's new downtown arena and convention centre is being pushed back.

The city had planned to present its options to the public from August and early September.

Now the timeline has shifted to September and October.

The city has been involved in negotiations to secure conditional agreements to buy the sites over the last year, but on July 8 learned a further extension was required by a private owner to facilitate required approvals, according to a report to city council.

"This delay will not impact the extent of communication and engagement planned for the Downtown Event and Entertainment District site options. Administration will plan for the options and engagement report to be brought forward to the August city council meeting," the report said.

Administration will then report back to council after the public engagement for a decision on the event centre/arena site location.