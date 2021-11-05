Saskatoon Hindu community shows support for victims in Bangladesh

SASKATOON -

Dozens from the Saskatoon Hindu community gathered at City Hall to show support for people affected by recent attacks in Bangladesh.

Organisers for the rally say the violence was sparked last month during a religious festival and targeted minority Hindus.

“They are vandalizing the temple, they are vandalizing their houses, they are looting the money from the temple,” said President Saskatoon Sharbojonin Puja Porishod Uttam Paul.

“They are killing lots of minorities as well.”

The group would like to see the Canadian government pressure Bangladesh’s government into doing more to protect minority Hindus.

According to Paul, these acts are not uncommon and they have been happening for decades.