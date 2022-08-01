Saskatoon Hilltops aim to 'make things right' after last season's disappointing finish

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden: Killing of al Qaeda leader is long-sought 'justice'

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Monday that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully 'one more measure of closure' to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London