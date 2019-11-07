Bishop Mahoney High School will now hold a school-wide Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday.

CTV News Saskatoon reported Wednesday that after not being able to find a veteran to attend, the school planned classroom activities instead.

After seeing the reaction from veterans that CTV News spoke to, the school decided to have a school-wide event.

Veteran Al Boyce, who served in the military from 1968 to 1994, said he wants the large scale school ceremony to continue.

"It’s really important to honour and respect the veterans," principal Kim Paslowski said.

"We did have a week-long plan today to celebrate Remembrance Day. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we had a morning reflection and devotion dedicated to our veterans.” principal Kim Paslowski said.

The original plan was to have a commemoration ceremony over the intercom with students seated in their classrooms.

“But in reflection and hearing Mr. Boyce and other veterans speak about gathering as a community physically we have decided to do the program we had originally had planned, but gather as a school community, to respect and honour all of those that made this great country what it is today,”

Most high schools in Saskatoon are holding their ceremonies Friday.

“It’s kind of brought it more in the forefront for us now and we know moving forward it is important to gather together so we are responding to that and I think it will be a great day and we do want to respect and know that BJM is very thoughtful and loving of all the sacrifices that people have made," Paslowski said.