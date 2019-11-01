Saskatoon high school students sort through huge haul of food donations collected Halloween night
Students at St. Joseph's High School in Saskatoon sort food donations collected Thursday night.
Chad Hills, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 11:09AM CST
SASKATOON -- St. Joseph High School students spent the morning sorting through food donations collected Halloween night.
Over 300 students went door-to-door Thursday night, collecting donations for the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.
While the exact amount of food collected hasn’t been tallied, organizers believe this could be a record year for the annual Halloween for Hunger food drive.
The food drive has been running for 13 years and has collected nearly 68,000 kg (150,000 pounds), according to organizers.