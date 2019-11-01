

Chad Hills, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- St. Joseph High School students spent the morning sorting through food donations collected Halloween night.

Over 300 students went door-to-door Thursday night, collecting donations for the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre.

While the exact amount of food collected hasn’t been tallied, organizers believe this could be a record year for the annual Halloween for Hunger food drive.

The food drive has been running for 13 years and has collected nearly 68,000 kg (150,000 pounds), according to organizers.