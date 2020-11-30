SASKATOON -- Sixteen COVID-19 infections at a Saskatoon high school and the temporary closure of 25 classes has moved another school towards online learning.

Saskatoon Public Schools and the Saskatchewan Health Authority decided to move Centennial Collegiate to level four of the provincial Safe Schools Plan, meaning all classes will move to online learning through Dec. 18, the school division said.

The move to online learning is effective Thursday, Dec. 3.

The school division said the 16 positive cases and temporary closures has caused disruptions making it difficult for staff to deliver instruction for all students.

Classes will run as scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, allowing teachers to provide direction to students on how the remaining classes will move forward, the division said, adding the high school is expected to return to in-class instruction on Jan. 4.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 96 positive cases at 36 locations, the school division said.