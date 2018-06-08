A Saskatoon high school is more environmentally friendly, thanks to some of its students.

Tommy Douglas Collegiate recently installed 12 solar panels on its roof. Sixteen students in the “Off the Grid” program, a new class that teaches students about environmental issues, lead the move.

“Environmental curriculum is embedded in what we do, and almost at every level we’re teaching about sustainability and environmental issues. This is just giving a bit of a different way to teach about it and to learn about it and I think kids are really receptive to that,” Michael Prebble, an Off the Grid teacher, said.

Tommy Douglas Collegiate is the first school in the Saskatoon Public School Division to have these panels installed. They produce 4,600 kWh per year, and won’t act as the school’s main energy source, rather an important educational tool.

“We spread knowledge, we explain how these things work, we explain why they’re there and why we use them over coal energy,” said Matthew Hahn, a student at Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

Part of the curriculum includes sharing what they’ve learned with other students in the school. They’ve run energy and waste reduction campaigns, and have gotten staff and students to start composting.

“The generation right now is the future, so the best that we can do teaching them, the better, so they know about it,” said Aliya Irvine, another student in the program.

The class hopes to get enough funding to add 28 more panels. Their ultimate goal for Tommy Douglas is to get the school to a net-zero power use.

Twenty-two students are enrolled in Off the Grid next year.