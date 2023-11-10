Saskatoon high school holds very personal Remembrance Day event

A special Remembrance Day ceremony at St Joseph High School in Saskatoon paid tribute to five family members of students who served their country.

"Days like today, as a history teacher, it’s our responsibility as storytellers to make sure that our youth understand what those before us have done to give us the rights and freedoms that we have here in Canada," said Franco Soldo, senior social science teacher at St. Joseph High School.

Representing the 3071 Army Cadets and 702 Lynx Squadron were students from St Joseph who carried the flags.

"Me putting on this uniform is a symbol of respect to those who have fought for us, who gave us this freedom," said Justice Adeleke, flight Sgt. with 702 Lynx Squadron.

"It’s an honour for me to be here and just showing my support and respect for the military and Canada as a whole,” said Lucy Cyrenne, master corporal with 3071 Army Cadets.

They also paid tribute to five names to be added to the "Wall of Remembrance”, remembering the relatives of those who served.

Students researched their relatives' service history, combined it with stories passed down through the generations and shared them with classmates at the ceremony.

"Especially having that emotional, familial connection to them makes it a lot more intense kind of realizing that a real person had to go through things like that daily for years on end,” said Elizabeth Leuschen, who inducted her great grandfather.

For some, the information was limited, as some veterans did not share stories of their experiences.

"It’s kind of limited I think,” said Plamen Halbgewachs, who inducted two family members. “I had to ask my grandparents about it because we didn't really know much."

For others, it was easy to find information. Especially when they’re related to the first Indigenous woman in the Canadian Women’s Army Corps.

"She has a wiki page and everything, so it was quite easy to find a lot of background information," said Brooklyn Greyeyes.

Mary Greyeyes, along with being the first Indigenous woman to enter the army, was notable for a popular wartime photograph that became a symbol for recruiting Indigenous people and women.

But students appreciate the sacrifices made by those who came before and served.

"If people are able to lay down their lives just so we can have all this, I feel like the least I can do is put on a uniform and just remember, take a minute of silence," said Ayo Odele, corporal with 702 Lynx Squadron.

The St. Joseph Wall of Remembrance is a legacy project launched this year by the Social Sciences department.

“The goal is long after I’m gone, long after these students are gone, as the generations filter through this school, that wall will be filled with individuals who will forever be remembered,” said Soldo.