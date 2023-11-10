Saskatoon high school holds very personal Remembrance Day event
A special Remembrance Day ceremony at St Joseph High School in Saskatoon paid tribute to five family members of students who served their country.
"Days like today, as a history teacher, it’s our responsibility as storytellers to make sure that our youth understand what those before us have done to give us the rights and freedoms that we have here in Canada," said Franco Soldo, senior social science teacher at St. Joseph High School.
Representing the 3071 Army Cadets and 702 Lynx Squadron were students from St Joseph who carried the flags.
"Me putting on this uniform is a symbol of respect to those who have fought for us, who gave us this freedom," said Justice Adeleke, flight Sgt. with 702 Lynx Squadron.
"It’s an honour for me to be here and just showing my support and respect for the military and Canada as a whole,” said Lucy Cyrenne, master corporal with 3071 Army Cadets.
They also paid tribute to five names to be added to the "Wall of Remembrance”, remembering the relatives of those who served.
Students researched their relatives' service history, combined it with stories passed down through the generations and shared them with classmates at the ceremony.
"Especially having that emotional, familial connection to them makes it a lot more intense kind of realizing that a real person had to go through things like that daily for years on end,” said Elizabeth Leuschen, who inducted her great grandfather.
For some, the information was limited, as some veterans did not share stories of their experiences.
"It’s kind of limited I think,” said Plamen Halbgewachs, who inducted two family members. “I had to ask my grandparents about it because we didn't really know much."
For others, it was easy to find information. Especially when they’re related to the first Indigenous woman in the Canadian Women’s Army Corps.
"She has a wiki page and everything, so it was quite easy to find a lot of background information," said Brooklyn Greyeyes.
Mary Greyeyes, along with being the first Indigenous woman to enter the army, was notable for a popular wartime photograph that became a symbol for recruiting Indigenous people and women.
But students appreciate the sacrifices made by those who came before and served.
"If people are able to lay down their lives just so we can have all this, I feel like the least I can do is put on a uniform and just remember, take a minute of silence," said Ayo Odele, corporal with 702 Lynx Squadron.
The St. Joseph Wall of Remembrance is a legacy project launched this year by the Social Sciences department.
“The goal is long after I’m gone, long after these students are gone, as the generations filter through this school, that wall will be filled with individuals who will forever be remembered,” said Soldo.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career
When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
LATEST UPDATES Fighting in north Gaza nears hospitals, as Palestinians flee to crowded shelters
Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza as Israel's military pushed deeper into dense urban neighbourhoods in its battle with Hamas militants. Officials in the besieged enclave said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 11,000 people.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Four-time nominees Drake and Allison Russell among leading Canadian Grammy contenders
Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.
Regina
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Kits from Sask. museum let people 'reconnect with cherished memories'
A program through the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Moose Jaw lets people rent kits full of artifacts from the 1950s to the 1970s.
-
Sask. calls inquest for death of man at Regina Correctional Centre
Saskatchewan has called an inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
'Learn about these heroes': Dufferin gang honoured in Selkirk
A special group of veterans is being honoured with a new memorial in Selkirk the day before Remembrance Day.
-
'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba
A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 'The Cornerstone' office-to-residential building nears completion
A new office-to-residential building conversion is nearing completion on the west end of Downtown Calgary as it's set to kick-start a new era of affordable housing opportunities.
-
New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden
There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.
-
Fort Macleod structural truss facility receives government support in $28.5M expansion
It's an investment that’s hoping to raise roofs in Fort Macleod.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Experts suggest gun buyback, new task force in wake of 'extremely traumatizing' Edmonton shooting
Police in Edmonton are "not entirely" responsible for a rise in gun violence, but a pair of local criminologists agree that now is a good time to review how they prevent and respond to shootings.
-
10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt
One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.
Toronto
-
Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Ottawa
-
Eyewitness recalls explosion that resulted in fatal fire near Cornwall, Ont.
South Glengarry resident Michael Fenn says he witnessed one of the explosions that killed one person and destroyed three homes near Cornwall this week.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa this week.
-
Antisemitic messages, gasoline found in clinical area at General Campus, Ottawa Hospital says
Ottawa police are investigating after the Ottawa Hospital said gasoline and unspecified antisemitic messages were discovered inside a clinical area at the General Campus this week.
Vancouver
-
More images of Randall Hopley released as hunt for sex offender continues
Vancouver police released additional photos of Randall Hopley Friday, as the search for the convicted sex offender continues.
-
B.C. hospital's ER closing for 14th time since start of September
For the 14th time since the beginning of September, B.C. health officials have announced South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency department is temporarily closing due to staffing issues.
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.
Montreal
-
Police open hate crime investigation as shootings at 2 Montreal Jewish schools leave parents on edge
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Montreal Jewish, Muslim communities describe anxiety amid rising tensions tied to war
Hateful acts targeting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war are prompting anxiety but also some defiance among community members.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman seriously injured by fallen tree now raising money for Victoria hospital equipment
A year and a half after a tree crashed down on a Langford woman’s home, she’s lending her voice to a campaign raising money for new imaging technology in Greater Victoria hospitals.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
Pop-up museum teaches Colwood students the significance of Remembrance Day
A hallway inside École John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood has been transformed into a Hallway of Heroes. Each image holds a connection to either a student or staff member at the school.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
Northern Ontario
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
London
-
'Completely unacceptable': London MP calls out those responsible for an act of vandalism at constituency office
The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was splattered with red paint sometime early Friday morning, according to office staff.
-
City hall spent $1 million on social housing software that it might never use
The financial fallout is much worse than originally thought as city hall considers abandoning the development of custom computer software after 12 years.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.