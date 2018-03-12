The recent string of overdoses in Saskatoon caused by cocaine laced with fentanyl has led the Saskatoon Health Authority to educate people and take precautions.

On Monday, the SHA announced it is going to provide Naloxone kits as well as work with pharmacies like Mayfair Pharmacy, to make the overdoes medication readily available.

Each kit will contain a pair of single dose vials, and step by step instructions on what to do after an overdose.

“We believe it’s important that people consider having a Naloxone kit with them if they or a loved one is using an opioids or whatever they might be using and not be aware of what is in the product they may consume,” said SHA Director of Mental Health and Addiction, Tracy Muggli

Even though the death’s weren’t opioid related, the medication is effective according to SHA Additions consultant, Dr. Peter Butt, “They’re many situations where there will be more than opioids involved, but they don’t have to worry. This is not going to cause harm and it may still save a life if it is a drug mixture of some sort.”

Each kit is free for those using opioids or any drugs. Anyone close to someone addicted to opioids or any drug can also receive training at the clinic and will be allowed to purchase Naloxone for 30 to 40 dollars.