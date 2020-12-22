SASKATOON -- Some businesses around Saskatoon are seeing customers rushing in to use up the last bit of their benefits packages.

“Everybody is either looking for a promotion and also to capitalize on their healthcare benefits,” said the director of operations for New Look Vision, Claudia Rojas.

Benefits packages typically run out by Dec. 31 and the company says it’s used to the yearly rush of customers in December.

The company has also seen a change in some customers' needs with the popularization of Zoom meetings and people working from home.

“People's lifestyles have changed drastically. Require more screen usage," said Rojas. “Not being outdoors as much, this is something to keep a really close eye on.”

The store has seen more people buy non-prescription glasses with a blue tint to help filter out the blue light given off from screens.

Other health care providers are also experiencing a surge in customers.

"Lots of people who are coming in. Trying to take advantage of some of those health benefits before the calendar year rolls over in 2021," said the part-owner of Donald Physiotherapy, Trevor Donald.

The rehabilitation facility is experiencing customer needs changing from COVID-19.

"They want to know what’s safe to do. What’s appropriate for the problems that they're having. And then how they can progress it on their own without having a trainer standing beside them telling them what to do," said Donald.

“Some of the issues with COVID-19 are respiratory so they want to protect themselves as best they can on a cardiorespiratory so they want to keep themselves in good shape."