A Saskatoon gym owner is working to get girls more involved in fitness and weightlifting.

Tiffany Plower, owner of PACE Training Centre, started Strong Girls, a workout class solely designed for girls aged eight to 15 years old.

“Girls between the ages of 10 to 14 tend to drop out of sport. So it gave me the idea to start Strong Girls to keep them active, and moving, and living a healthy lifestyle,” Plower said.

The classes teach girls proper fitness techniques and are intended to improve the girls’ body image.

"It's OK to be strong, and to lift, and think of a positive body image. Here we teach them 'Strong is the new black,’ as they say," Plower told CTV News.

Plower said when she was growing up, there were limited options for girls wanting to pursue fitness. She said the Strong Girls classes fill that gap.

Fourteen-year-old Lauren Kiefer said she’s felt herself get stronger since learning how to deadlift in the class.

“Before, I could barely lift 20 pounds and now I’m at 150. I’ve come a long way and I’m happy,” Kiefer said.

Plower said she plans on expanding the Strong Girls program in the future and expects to move into a larger facility later this year.