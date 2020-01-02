SASKATOON -- Five people are facing a combined total of 45 charges after an alleged armed robbery on New Year’s Day.

Around 5 p.m., police were dispatched to an apartment in the 100 block of Leif Erickson Place after reports that several people illegally entered a suite and threatened the occupants with a gun.

There were two adults and three children inside the apartment at the time, police say. No one was injured.

The suspects were arrested while attempting to flee from the 1300 block of 22nd Street West. They were found to be in possession of a sawed off shotgun with ammunition and personal property from the victims, police say.

Three women, ages 20, 23 and 34, and two men, age 21 and 23, are facing a combined total of 45 robbery and firearms-related charges.

A 20-year-old woman is also charged with possession of stolen property after the vehicle involved was found to be stolen as well as the license plate, according to police.

Police do not believe this was a random incident and say the Guns and Gangs Unit is continuing to investigate.