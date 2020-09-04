SASKATOON -- Local guitar teacher Perry Boyko was in the giving spirit Wednesday as he gave away a guitar for free.

Theo Martel, Perry’s student, was handed an Epiphone Les Paul by Boyko for his hard work.

“I see their progress,” said Boyko “Right, and their dedication, and the time they put in, and he’s coming along real good.”

Boyko also gave a guitar away last year, understanding that with hard work comes reward.

Martel was excited to receive the guitar, and thanked Boyko for the gift.

“It was really surprising,” said Martel “I didn’t really know.”

One of Martel’s favourite features of the guitar is how it’s easier to play barre chords.

Martel proceeded to perform the hit Oasis song “Wonderwall” on the Les Paul.