Saskatoon group works toward 'once in a generation' chance to revitalize downtown

A new group overseeing the development of an entertainment district in Saskatoon is set to meet next week.

The Downtown Event and Entertainment District Advisory Group is comprised of more than 10 people — including the mayor, a tourism representative, business owners and an architect.

“It’s a once in a generation chance to really revitalize the downtown,” Mayor Charlie Clark told CTV News.

The goal is to contract an arena and conference centre in the city’s core.

The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District (BID) has launched a video series to show the economic benefit of having an arena near hotels and restaurants.

Brent Penner, the executive director of the downtown BID, said Saskatoon is lagging behind other cities’ entertainment development.

“The fact that we have an arena where we do, we’re an outlier and an anomaly,” Penner said.

Penner worries that if the city doesn’t step up, performers could skip Saskatoon.

“Performers have choices. Are you going to the place that’s brand new? Or the one that’s 45 years old?” Penner said.

The city is working on picking a new location for an arena and is putting together a price tag.

“We’re working on developing a funding package that would be required from the provincial and federal governments,” the mayor said.

Clark said he hopes to share the location of the proposed arena in the coming months.