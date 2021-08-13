SASKATOON -- The head of the Community Support Program (CSP) in Saskatoon says he sees a troubling trend regarding homelessness in the city.

Robert Garrison says more people are sleeping outside and more people are indicating they are hungry.

“There's problems of course, with the safety of people and their vulnerability,” said Garrison.

“People who are vulnerable, who we feel aren't safe to be sleeping in those kinds of situations.”

The Community Support Program provides the three business improvements districts of Downtown, Riversdale and Broadway with foot patrols to connect with vulnerable community members.

“Sometimes they feel that it's safer when they're in a group of people sleeping outside somewhere, as opposed to some of the accommodations that they've had in the past.”

A report to go before a City Council committee on Monday highlights the CSP interactions with people who say they are hungry.

“They're reluctant to leave their belongings to go. There are a number of agencies that provide food,” Garrison said.

“We would like to have the authority or some kind of mechanism where we could authorize emergency shelter for people who we can't house that we have a way of finding accommodation for them.”

Another issue it would like to resolve is accessible transportation, especially for people with disabilities.

“If we need to get someone to a hospital, and it may not be an emergency, it's very difficult to find someone who are some organization that transports people with disabilities,” said Garrison.

“There's a lot of people that we deal with that do have physical disabilities.”

Robert Arnold, who uses a wheelchair, says he has been living on the streets for over 10 years.

“If they don’t send the help, then where are you going to be.”

