

Joseph Bernacki, CTV News Saskatoon





Wednesday afternoon marked a new beginning for three Saskatchewan residents as a new group home welcomed them.

Two former residents from the Valley View Centre in Moose Jaw, which is slated to close later this year, and one person from Saskatoon will live in the home.

The home is part of a partnership between the province and Light of the Prairies, which supports people with intellectual disabilities.

“To be able to provide a safe home for a couple of residents that transferred from Valley View and a couple of people from Saskatoon here, to be able to call this beautiful place home,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said.

“So this is almost our last transition from Valley View, to transition 150 people out of Valley View in Moose Jaw and move them into communities of their choice across the province.”

Light of the Prairies has been supporting people with intellectual disabilities since 1988, and the ministry has contracts with the organization for seven group homes, two group living homes and supported living programs.