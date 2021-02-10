SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Elmwood Residences Kingsmen Manor has put its residents into isolation, creating an even bigger gap from the outside world.

Development coordinator Maggie Stevenson came up with the idea to reach out to people and have them send Valentine’s Day cards to the group home. She says the idea came to her when shopping for Valentine’s Day cards for her son’s class.

“It just reminded me how much joy Valentine’s can have in sharing such simple kind gestures that I thought of our residents at this time,” Stevenson said.

“So many of them have been isolated for so long.”

Regardless of the lack of socializing that used to happen in common rooms, the group home says its residents living with intellectual disabilities are coping well.

“They’re very resilient, and I mean obviously it’s challenging to understand at times why it’s important to isolate,” Steinke told CTV News.

“It feels weird because you know you sit outside the window at the front and you see cars go by and life looks normal.”

Kingsmen Manor has already received dozens of Valentine’s Day cards and tasty treats but is asking the community to continue contributing to help brighten the spirits and put a smile on residents' faces.

Elmwood Residence will be accepting Valentine’s Day cards until Saturday evening. If you’d like to contribute to the loving initiative, you can bring them in person or send it through their mailing address:

Elmwood Residences

Attn: Resident Love

2012 Arlington Ave.

Saskatoon, SK