Saskatoon group bidding to host the 2025 World Juniors

Saskatoon’s local tourism board is working on a bid to host the 2025 World Juniors.

On Wednesday, Discover Saskatoon will ask the city’s planning committee to contribute $500,000 to the effort, if the bid is successful.

“The cities of Regina and Saskatoon have a proven track record in hosting this event, with the 2010 World Juniors being one of the strongest producing events in Hockey Canada’s history,” writes Andrew Roberts, director of recreation and community development for the city.

Tourism Saskatoon, now called Discover Saskatoon, applied to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to host the 2023 tournament, but the bid was unsuccessful. The bid came after the IIHF withdrew its previous approval for Russia to host the tournament in April 2022.

Discover Saskatoon and its partners at Saskatoon Entertainment Group, which owns the Rush and the Blades and runs live events at the SaskTel Centre, have to submit a business plan to Hockey Canada by April 24, according to city administration’s report.

The organizers have also reached out to the province for funding, Roberts says.