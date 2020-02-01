SASKATOON -- The Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan held their eighth annual fundraiser called "Gone Wild for Wildlife" at the German Cultural Centre.

"This is our primary fundraiser, we’ve got about 22 or 23 non-profit organizations. Most of them are animal or natured centred," event coordinator Sheri Hodgson said.

The event which ran most of the day Saturday featured all sorts of activities, demonstrations and displays, many of which were live creatures.

There was an endangered burrowing owl named Peanut, snakes, insects, birds, a cat, and even a fake dinosaur to entertain the kids.

Hodgson says although the event is about raising funds, a big part is also to educate the public on what they do at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan.