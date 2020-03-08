SASKATOON -- The Barony of Myrwood, a division of the Society for Creative Anachronism, hosted an event called “Skald the Hall”, celebrating many aspects of medieval entertainment.

“The Society basically starts at the fall of the Roman Empire and goes right up until the advent of gunpowder,” Bard and emm cee Fjall said about the society.

Much like Fjall (translated to “Mountain” in Old Norse), members of the society go all out when attending events such as the Skald the Hall, donning historical garb, and even using historical names.

Event director Ayame Hojou says she looks forward events hosted by the barony of Myrwood, even though they can take upwards of a year to plan.

Hojou says the Kingdom that the barony belongs to, Avacal, spans as far as B.C., and the event saw people traveling from the other western provinces to be in attendance.

The day featured all sorts of activities and competitions. From the youth combat championship, to a “bard-off”, the middle-ages came alive in Sutherland hall.

“There are 250,000 people playing our game,” Fjall said, talking about the society, and the members that can be found around the globe. “20 kingdoms, of which Avacal, which you’re standing in, is the newest one.”

The society prides itself on inclusiveness, trying to make everyone feel comfortable as they explore what interests them the most.

“We like to encourage people to do what they want to do. If you think it, make it,” Hojou said.

The society often recreates combat, but this event was more for historical entertainment buffs wanting to explore “the bardic arts.”

Combat practice was held on the Sunday after the event, in addition to the weekly practices the Barony holds.

“We practice here in Saskatoon on Tuesday nights at the fencing club. You’re more than welcome to come down and check us out. If you’re interested in hitting your friends with a stick, so much the better,” Fjall said.