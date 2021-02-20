SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department says a garage fire in the Hudson Bay Park neighbourhood Saturday afternoon has resulted in approximately $60,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call just before 4 p.m. on Saturday of a fire coming from a garage on the 1100 block of Avenue J N, according to a release.

Upon arrival, flames were seen coming from the detached garage and crews were assigned to advance hose lines and begin suppression activities.

Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire.

There were two cars in the garage at the time of the fire and no injuries to report, the release said.