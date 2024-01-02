SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon garage fire could be arson, investigator says

    (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department) (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)

    A Saskatoon fire investigator says a blaze that scorched the side of a garage in a Mount Royal alleyway was suspicious in nature.

    Crews were called to the scene of the detached garage fire, on the 200 block of Witney Avenue South, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

    No one was found in the garage when firefighters arrived and they had the blaze put out quickly, according to a fire department news release.

    An investigator deemed the cause and origin of the fire suspicious and turned the case over to the Saskatoon police arson team.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AMBER ALERT

    AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News