Saskatoon garage fire considered suspicious

A suspicious garage fire Tuesday morning is under investigation, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

The fire was in the 1300 block of Avenue B North, according to a news release. Crews were called at 6:33 a.m. and had the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

This fire originated with a couch being set on fire that spread to the garbage bin and garage, the release said. It caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire department says people shouldn't accumulate combustible material around structures, as that is "a fire waiting to happen and crimes of opportunity such as arson may occur!"