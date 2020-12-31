SASKATOON -- A garage fire in the 200 block of Lake Crescent was caused by improperly disposed woodstove ash, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

“The Saskatoon Fire Department reminds all users of wood burning appliances, including fire pits, to be diligent when disposing of ash after a fire as there may be hot embers that can cause unintended fires,” the department said in a news release.

Crews responded to the fire Thursday at 10:33 a.m. They opened the overhead door to extinguish the fire.

Damages are estimated at $75,000.