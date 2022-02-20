Advertisement
Saskatoon garage fire caused by sparks igniting used rags: fire department
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 11:07AM CST
A garage fire Friday night in the 10 Block of Morris Drive started when sparks from a grinder ignited used rags. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
A garage fire Friday night in the 10 Block of Morris Drive started when sparks from a grinder ignited used rags, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Then, tires stored overhead heated and caught fire, causing a loud bang, the release said.
Crews arrived and had the fire under control at 7:32 pm.
Damage is estimated to be $100,000.
No one was hurt.