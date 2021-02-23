SASKATOON -- Saskatoon’s 25th Street Theatre has announced the return of the Saskatoon Fringe Festival this summer with virtual and in-person performances.

The 10-day theatre festival is scheduled to run from July 19 to Aug. 7.

25th Street Theatre has put out a call out for applications. Space is limited, as the festival is honouring commitments to six theatre companies who deferred last year.

Twelve local and international companies will be chosen in a lottery to perform, the organization said in a news release.

Shows are set to return to the Refinery, Broadway Theatre and an outdoor stage in W.E Graham Park. This summer’s festival will also see the return of the Live from Your Lawn touring shows.

A new feature this year is the Diverse Voices program, where three performance spaces will be available to Indigenous artists, artists of colour and newcomers to Canada at no charge, the organization said.

The deadline for artists is March 13. Application can be found online.