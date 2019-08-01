The Saskatoon Fringe Festival returns to Saskatoon's Broadway Avenue today.

The festival, in the Broadway area, features over 100 vendors, buskers, musicians and street performers.

Festival-goers may also notice the abundance of street paintings this year, as the organizers have worked with an artist to liven up the space.

Each year, the Fringe Festival features 33 new plays, which brings in acts from several countries.

“People come from as far away as South Africa and New Zealand and Australia bringing their shows here. The most interesting to me are the ones that not only make you laugh, but make you think,” said Executive Director of 25th Street Theatre, Anita Smith.

Entry to the street events are free and show ticket prices vary.

The Fringe Festival runs until August 10th.