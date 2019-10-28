Even if a highway around Saskatoon is still more than a decade away, a handful of concerned residents spoke against the project on Monday.

The City Council meeting was the first opportunity for members of the public to officially address the project, as the first designs of the highway landed at City Hall.

Of the nine speakers addressing council, eight opposed the plan.

Louise Jones, with the Northeast Swale Watchers, said while the group isn’t against a bypass freeway, they want to the city to avoid destroying the native grasslands, plants and animals calling the northeast and small swales home.

“We live in and around the city and we understand the congestion on (Circle Drive) and the risks at Wanuskewin Road and Highway 11 north,” Jones said. “We’ve been working since 2012 to protect the northeast and small swales.”

Jones said her group presented a report to council in 2016 which laid out 12 recommendations on protecting the swale, including a recommendation against a four-lane highway through the area.

“But our recommendation not to put a highway through the swale is being ignored,” Jones said.

The 55-kilometre project, aimed at taking semi and through traffic off Circle Drive, would run from Highway 11 south of Saskatoon, skirting along the city’s north and west, to the Yellowhead Highway and Highway 7.

The plan calls for 16 interchanges along the freeway, five railway overpasses, one major river crossing north of Saskatoon and at least two flyovers. While there is no timeline or cost associated with this project, the Ministry of Highways pegs the cost close to the Regina bypass project of $1.88 billion.

Andrew Shaw, representing the North Saskatoon Business Association, told council the highway would bring several benefits, including reducing the greenhouse gases emitted by idling trucks on Circle Drive.

“It’s a very important piece of infrastructure and as our community grows, congestion will only be greater,” Shaw said.

Another speaker, Jan Norris, argued another highway wouldn’t reduce congestion - it would just bring in more traffic.

Other speakers opposed to the project worried that the natural flood plane the swale provides would put homes in the area at risk for flooding.

Coun. Randy Donauer told council the province has told city stakeholders that the alignment is “non-negotiable” – but everything else is.

The Ministry of Highways is in phase one of a three-phase plan to study and finalize the design for the freeway, a process expected to be completed in 2021.