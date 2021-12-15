Saskatoon foundation spreads cheer to families in need - one crate at a time

More than 750 families will be getting some much-needed items this Christmas break thanks to the Cheer Crate program from the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation (SPSF).

“Since the pandemic a year and a half ago the need is tremendous. We’ve been delivering to almost every school in the city around the city. There are families everywhere that need and high schools too,” SPSF executive director Zeba Ahmad told CTV News.

More than 3,000 crates, valued at about $100 and filled with food, learning materials, and necessities, were delivered to families last year at the start of the program.

“Schools are the heart of our community and a place where students receive nutrition, education, and emotional support,” Ahmad said.

“Because of the response from the community and the need identified within SPS families, Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation hopes to continue delivering Cheer Crates in June and December each year so that families have some much-needed extras during extended school breaks.”

About 60 volunteers are part of the packing and delivery process, along with teachers and staff who deliver Cheer Crates to families.