Saskatoon food warehouse contaminated by rodents, forced to shut down

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has ordered Afro-Caribbean Meat Processor and Afro-Caribbean Warehouse in Saskatoon to close.

Public health inspectors visited the site on 325 20th St. W from Dec. 15 to 17 and said they found majority of the food in the facility had been “significantly contaminated by rodents,” a news release from the SHA said.

The SHA said it has seized all food and secured it within the facility.

For those who have purchased products from the food store and warehouse, the SHA is advising people to discard all foods in permeable packaging and to thoroughly clean and sanitize all food products that are intact.

Afro-Caribbean Meat Processor and Afro-Caribbean Warehouse sells their food to the public and to other businesses in the province.