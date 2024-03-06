Saskatoon food bank receives $25,000 donation

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre received a $25,000 donation from the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) and the Dakota Dunes Casino on Wednesday.

It comes at an important time as the food bank had to close on Monday and Tuesday because of an intense snow storm.

“We know that this storm is very impactful on the folks using our services,” said Laurie O’Connor, executive director of the Saskatoon Food Bank.

O’Connor said staff will be “incredibly busy” trying to catch up this week.

“It is difficult for staff here at the Food Bank and Learning Centre when we can’t open and support the folks who need it.”

O’Connor said the food bank sees about 23,000 people each month, and 41 per cent of those requests are made on behalf of children.

“The cost of food and housing continues to impact families in our community,” O’Connor said.

“During the last 12 months, we’ve seen many, many more people come through our doors in need of support.”

O’Connor said the donation from SIGA and Dakota Dunes Casino will help purchase items for food hampers.

“People are really feeling some pressure with inflation and the rising cost of food,” said Patricia Cook, vice president of Corporate Affairs for SIGA.

“We definitely see that as an area that we wanted to support across the province.”

Cook said the organization will donate money to food banks and services in all seven communities where SIGA casinos are located.

Dakota Dunes Casino general manager Charles Ryder said the casino thought it was important to give back to the community.

“We have numerous revenue streams, and we thought this was the best thing to do because it is a need,” he said.

Meanwhile, O’Connor said the food bank is always looking for donations of “nutritious” food.

“We’re always looking for the most nutritious food possible, easy to cook and that will last a long time in folk’s bellies,” she said.