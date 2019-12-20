SASKATOON -- With 2019 coming to a close the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is closing in on its goal for $500,000 and 500,000 pounds of food, but is asking the public for some last minute help.

The food bank is nearly 75 per cent toward their goal, and executive director Laurie O’Connor hopes the Christmas spirit will encourage people to donate.

"We are always looking for the most nutritious food as possible. Anything that packs a good nutritional punch and can help make a meal.”

That includes hearty soups and stews, pasta and sauce, whole grain cereal, and canned fruits and veggies. The food bank also needs baby formula or food as nearly half of the 20,000 people who use the food bank each month are children.

"It’s important that the children get a good start and get nutrition so it helps them in school and health-wise," volunteer Trevor Gurnsey said.

Anyone looking to donate can look for their donation bins in every major grocery store in Saskatoon, or donations can be brought directly to the food bank on 202 Ave. C South.