SASKATOON -- Saskatoon’s Folkfest is going virtual this year to continue its mission of bringing people together and celebrating diversity.

The virtual event, called Folkfest Gives Back — Connecting Through Culture, is set to take place Saturday night at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The event will feature pre-recorded performances of music, dance and cooking demonstrations from a number of countries, according to the Folkfest website.

Some of the performances taking place include martial arts from the Chinese Pavilion, Bollywood dancing from the India Pavilion, pipes and drums from the Scottish Pavilion, and long skirt dancing from the Central America and Mexico Pavilion, the website said.

The event will also feature a spotlight on youth ambassadors from different backgrounds and live music from the Oral Fuentes Reggae Band.