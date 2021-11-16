Saskatoon flights delayed, cancelled in severe winter storm

Arrivals and departures from Saskatoon International Airport were cancelled or delayed on Tuesday because of the winter storm over Saskatoon. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon) Arrivals and departures from Saskatoon International Airport were cancelled or delayed on Tuesday because of the winter storm over Saskatoon. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon Top Stories