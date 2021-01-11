SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon-based company has been tasked with manufacturing millions of masks and thousands of face shields to be used in the province's schools.

This week, Benchmark Personal Protective Equipment is shipping an order of four million disposable masks and 18,000 face shields, according to the Saskatchewan government.

“Benchmark PPE is extremely proud to be able to manufacture these critical PPE items in Saskatoon,” Benchmark personal protective equipment business developer Justin Stuart said in a news release from the province.

“It is of the utmost importance to keep students and staff in schools safe while in the classroom," Stuart said.

“Our government is pleased to support Saskatchewan-based personal protective equipment suppliers while protecting students, school staff and families,” Education Minister Dustin Duncan said.

The province is currently accepting bids for an order of 210,000 non-medical cloth face masks for use in the province's schools.