Saskatoon firefighters say Sunday morning house fire burned for hours

Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene of a fire in the Kelsey-Woodlawn neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Three fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and the battalion chief were dispatched to the 1600 block of 1st Avenue North just after 8:30 a.m., according to a city news release.

Firefighters arriving on scene described the multiple-suite home as “fully involved.”

The blaze was still active as of 12:30 p.m., according to the fire department, but all occupants were safely evacuated.

By 4 p.m., smoke could still be seen coming from the home.

A Saskatoon fire investigator will conduct an investigation alongside the Saskatoon police, the fire department says.

—This is a developing story. More details to come…