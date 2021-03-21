SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire on Howell Avenue Sunday morning.

At around 6:51 a.m. firefighters responded to a call about a deck on fire, according to a news release. Upon arrival fire crews reported a dumpster up against the exterior of a home was on fire, the fire department said. The fire was brought under control just after 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The SFD responded to a fire on Howell Avenue Sunday morning. (Saskatoon Fire Department)