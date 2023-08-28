Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash

Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.

A vehicle rolled over on the southeast cloverleaf at the intersection of Circle Drive and Highway 16

The driver was sitting on the ground outside the vehicle when fire crews arrived, according to a fire department news release.

The driver was transferred into the care of paramedics upon their arrival, the department said.

Firefighters cleaned up the scene of the crash and a tow truck removed the vehicle.