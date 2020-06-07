SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews were on the scene at St. Paul’s Hospital Sunday morning after a transformer began smoking, according to a news release.

Crews arrived at the hospital around 9:34 a.m. and discovered that an outdoor transformer was releasing smoke into a nearby hallway, the fire department said.

The building experienced a short power outage before backup generators were able to kick in, according to the release.

Crews worked alongside a team from Saskatoon Light and Power to deal with the malfunctioning machine.

No one was injured.