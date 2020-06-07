Advertisement
Saskatoon firefighters respond to malfunctioning outdoor transformer at St. Paul‘s Hospital
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 6:13PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon fire crews were on the scene at St. Paul’s Hospital Sunday morning after a transformer began smoking, according to a news release.
Crews arrived at the hospital around 9:34 a.m. and discovered that an outdoor transformer was releasing smoke into a nearby hallway, the fire department said.
The building experienced a short power outage before backup generators were able to kick in, according to the release.
Crews worked alongside a team from Saskatoon Light and Power to deal with the malfunctioning machine.
No one was injured.